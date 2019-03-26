Investment group Capital C Corp appoints Benny Lim its COO in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore-headquartered investment group, Capital C Corporation, has appointed Benny Lim as its chief operating officer (COO) based in Singapore.

Given his extensive experience in the local corporate market, Mr Lim will be "instrumental" in advising the company as it looks to expand from a traditional lending business to an investment business focusing on fintech and emerging technologies, said the company.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the formulation and execution of Capital C's business strategies and overall organisational activity. Mr Lim will also lead efforts to scale up the business and drive sustainable growth while overseeing its daily operations, and help ensure that Capital C builds strong relationships with key stakeholders and investors.

Mr Lim previously led business development efforts in Toll Global Logistics as its vice-president and head of automotive and industrials verticals, where he improved the growth and profitability of the business, Capital C said.

He was also group CEO at Goodrich Global, where he "worked closely with the firm's private equity owners to deliver operational efficiencies, synergies and business growth", Capital C added. Prior to that, Mr Lim was managing director at SMRT Corporation.

Mr Lim holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Business from the same university.

James Cheow, co-founder and CEO of Capital C said: "We are delighted to have Benny join the Capital C team. With his strong history of growing businesses and managing operations, he is a critical hire for us as we look to take Capital C to new heights. I am confident that Benny's strong knowledge and experience will steer the firm's growth and success in the long term."