ING names Erwin Maspolim as new Singapore country manager

SINGAPORE - ING Bank on Wednesday (Oct 2) announced the appointment of Erwin Maspolim as branch manager of ING Singapore and network head for South-east Asia, effective Oct 1. These appointments are still subject to regulatory approval, the bank said.

Mr Maspolim succeeds Catherine Low, who is now regional head of lending for Asia Pacific (Apac) at ING. In her new role, Ms Low will oversee all lending and transaction services, including sustainable finance.

Singapore is the Asia Pacific headquarters for ING, where the branch has about 600 employees. ING's regional network covers 14 markets across the Asia Pacific.

Mr Maspolim will report to Apac regional head of wholesale banking, Gerrit Stoelinga. As network head for South-east Asia he will cover Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In his 25 years at ING, Mr Maspolim has held various front-office roles covering sectors such as utilities, renewables, water, waste and infrastructure across Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In that time, he successfully closed over US$25 billion worth of deals, ING said.

Mr Maspolim was most recently ING managing director and head of utilities, power & renewables in Apac. He has been based in Singapore for the last 16 years, and is a Singaporean permanent resident.

Meanwhile, Ms Low joined ING in 2003 and has also held a number of senior roles in her time at the bank. She was regional head of international trade and export finance from 2007 to 2017. Then in 2012, she took on the additional role as country manager for Singapore.

According to ING, Ms Low was largely responsible for building the bank's trade and commodity finance business across Asia. She is also currently on the financing advisory panel of Enterprise Singapore.