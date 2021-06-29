Inflated condo loans: UOB loses lawsuit against developer Lippo Marina Collection

The rebates were used to offset cash payments required from purported purchasers of 38 units in the Marina Collection.
Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - UOB has lost the legal battle against Indonesian developer Lippo Marina Collection (LMC) in its bid to recover the losses and damages it suffered from disbursing about $182 millions in inflated home loans.

High Court judge Aedit Abdullah on Monday (June 28) dismissed all claims against LMC, a subsidiary of Indonesia's Lippo Group, although the bank succeeded in its allegations of misrepresentations against the second and third defendants - property agents Goh Buck Lim, who is also known as Rick, and Aurellia Ho.

