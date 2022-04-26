HSBC Q1 pre-tax profit slides as Ukraine conflict, inflation bite

Europe's largest bank posted a pre-tax profit of S$5.8 billion for the first quarter ended March. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE/LONDON (REUTERS) - HSBC Holdings reported a 27 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday (April 26), as the Asia-focused bank suffered from decreased revenues and slowing growth in Hong Kong.

Europe's largest bank posted a pre-tax profit of US$4.2 billion (S$5.8 billion) for the first quarter ended March versus US$5.78 billion a year earlier.

The results were better than the US$3.72 billion average estimate of 16 analysts compiled by HSBC.

The London-headquartered bank said expected credit loss (ECL) came in at US$600 million compared with the year-ago quarter when it unlocked US$400 million of reserves as the outlook improved.

"Increased ECL primarily reflected the direct and broader economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary pressures on the forward economic outlook," it said.

About two-thirds of the bank's reported pretax profit comes from Asia.

