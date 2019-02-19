HSBC profit misses estimates as stock rout hits markets unit

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - HSBC Holdings' John Flint rounded off his first year as chief executive officer with worse-than-expected earnings.

Adjusted pretax profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 1 per cent to US$3.39 billion in the three months ended Dec 31, missing the US$4.4 billion consensus average derived from estimates compiled by the bank. Adjusted revenue increased 5 per cent to US$12.56 billion, compared with the US$13.5 billion average estimate surveyed by HSBC.

Global markets' adjusted revenue in the fourth quarter was US$1.1 billion, a US$202 million decline from the final three months of 2017, the bank said. Adjusted revenue from wealth management in the period dropped 18 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

HSBC, which gets most of its business in Asia, joins rivals including UBS Group AG in reporting earnings hit by the meltdown in stock markets. The downturn risks increasing pressure on Flint and Chairman Mark Tucker to return capital to investors through another round of share buybacks.

"We remain alert to the downside risks of the current economic environment, especially those relating to the U.K. economy, global trade tensions and the future path of interest rates," HSBC said in its earnings statement.

Europe's largest bank switched CEOs last year, elevating Flint to replace Stuart Gulliver when his long-time mentor stepped down, bringing to an end a seven-year term marked by assets sales, job cuts and a pivot toward Asia.

Full-year reported pretax profit rose 16 per cent to US$19.89 billion, compared with the US$20.9 billion average estimate of analysts compiled by the bank. Reported revenue for the year increased 5 per cent to US$53.8 billion, compared with the US$54.6 billion average estimate.