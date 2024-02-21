HSBC posts record-high profit, but it comes below analysts’ forecasts as China write-off bites

HONG KONG/LONDON – HSBC Holdings reported a record annual profit that nonetheless came in below analysts’ forecasts. The income boost from higher interests rates was offset by a hefty US$3 billion (S$4 billion) charge from its stake in a Chinese bank.

HSBC, which has a market value of US$160 billion, reported on Feb 21 a pre-tax profit of US$30.3 billion for 2023, up 78 per cent from US$17.5 billion in 2022.

The results were worse than the US$34.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

The British lender rewarded investors with a fresh US$2 billion share buyback, and said it would consider a special dividend of US$0.21 per share in the first half of 2024 once its Canada disposal is complete.

However, the record-high annual profit was marred by a US$3 billion impairment on the bank’s stake in China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom).

China’s deepening real estate crisis has had a ripple effect on global banks with exposure to the world’s No. 2 economy, with HSBC taking the largest write-down so far among foreign peers.

The write-down in the lender’s BoCom stake came after a review of the Chinese bank’s likely future cash flows and outlook for loan growth and interest margins, HSBC said, amid China’s shakier-than-expected economic recovery.

Rival Standard Chartered in October took a nearly US$1 billion hit on its own China bank stake, as widening loan losses compressed lenders’ profits.

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker said in a release: “China’s recovery after reopening (following the pandemic) was bumpier than expected, but its economy grew in line with its annual target of around 5 per cent in 2023.”

The biggest European lender said it remains cautious for the loan growth outlook in the first half of 2024, against a slowing economic growth in many economies where inflation persisted.

HSBC said costs grew 6 per cent in 2023, more than it had forecast, due to the impact of higher-than-expected bank levies in the United States and Britain. It also said costs would grow a further 5 per cent in 2024, as it grapples with inflation while investing in its businesses.

The bank reported a 14.6 per cent return on tangible equity (Rote), a key performance target, in 2023 which fell behind an estimated 17 per cent. It said it continues to target Rote in the mid-teens for 2024.

Notably, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn saw his total pay double in 2023 to US$10.6 million from US$5.6 million the year before, as long-term incentives from his appointment in 2020 began to vest, boosting his variable pay.

HSBC said its bonus pool rose to US$3.8 billion from US$3.4 billion the prior year, reflecting improved performance, and it would also launch a new variable pay scheme for junior and middle management staff.

The London-headquartered bank announced a fourth interim dividend of US$0.31 per share, resulting in a total for 2023 of US$0.61 per share. REUTERS