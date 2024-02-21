HSBC posts record-high profit, but it comes below analysts’ forecasts as China write-off bites

The record-high annual profit reported by HSBC Holdings was marred by a $4 billion impairment on its stake in China’s Bank of Communications. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 02:58 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 02:30 PM

HONG KONG/LONDON – HSBC Holdings reported a record annual profit that nonetheless came in below analysts’ forecasts. The income boost from higher interests rates was offset by a hefty US$3 billion (S$4 billion) charge from its stake in a Chinese bank.

HSBC, which has a market value of US$160 billion, reported on Feb 21 a pre-tax profit of US$30.3 billion for 2023, up 78 per cent from US$17.5 billion in 2022.

The results were worse than the US$34.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

The British lender rewarded investors with a fresh US$2 billion share buyback, and said it would consider a special dividend of US$0.21 per share in the first half of 2024 once its Canada disposal is complete.

However, the record-high annual profit was marred by a US$3 billion impairment on the bank’s stake in China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom).

China’s deepening real estate crisis has had a ripple effect on global banks with exposure to the world’s No. 2 economy, with HSBC taking the largest write-down so far among foreign peers.

The write-down in the lender’s BoCom stake came after a review of the Chinese bank’s likely future cash flows and outlook for loan growth and interest margins, HSBC said, amid China’s shakier-than-expected economic recovery.

Rival Standard Chartered in October took a nearly US$1 billion hit on its own China bank stake, as widening loan losses compressed lenders’ profits.

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker said in a release: “China’s recovery after reopening (following the pandemic) was bumpier than expected, but its economy grew in line with its annual target of around 5 per cent in 2023.”

The biggest European lender said it remains cautious for the loan growth outlook in the first half of 2024, against a slowing economic growth in many economies where inflation persisted.

HSBC said costs grew 6 per cent in 2023, more than it had forecast, due to the impact of higher-than-expected bank levies in the United States and Britain. It also said costs would grow a further 5 per cent in 2024, as it grapples with inflation while investing in its businesses.

The bank reported a 14.6 per cent return on tangible equity (Rote), a key performance target, in 2023 which fell behind an estimated 17 per cent. It said it continues to target Rote in the mid-teens for 2024.

Notably, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn saw his total pay double in 2023 to US$10.6 million from US$5.6 million the year before, as long-term incentives from his appointment in 2020 began to vest, boosting his variable pay.

HSBC said its bonus pool rose to US$3.8 billion from US$3.4 billion the prior year, reflecting improved performance, and it would also launch a new variable pay scheme for junior and middle management staff.

The London-headquartered bank announced a fourth interim dividend of US$0.31 per share, resulting in a total for 2023 of US$0.61 per share. REUTERS

More On This Topic
HSBC apologises as thousands of UK customers locked out of digital banking
HSBC to sell retail, wealth businesses in Mauritius to Absa Group

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top