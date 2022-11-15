New digitally-enabled MBFC headquarters marks a new era for this bank

This year marks a milestone for HSBC in Singapore: The official opening of its headquarters in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 where it occupies seven stories spanning 150,000 sq ft of space, complementing its offices at Mapletree Business City.
This digitally-enabled workplace will enable the bank and its 4,000-strong employees to thrive and innovate to best serve its clients and community in the face of accelerating change and global economic headwinds.
Bank's mission and purpose
Through the years and the changes, the bank’s mission has remained constant.
Singapore’s strategic importance
HSBC’s international presence gives it an edge in supporting clients’ needs. Its operations in Singapore are of strategic importance, as it sees Singapore as the nexus for cross-border collaboration in Southeast Asia across wealth management as well as wholesale banking.
In line with this, the Bank is expanding its health and wealth offerings through its recent acquisition of AXA Singapore, and enhancing its capabilities to provide clients with comprehensive and integrated financial services. Additionally, the Bank sees Singapore as the region’s centre for ESG excellence, as well as a hub for top talent to tap regional and international opportunities.
Three pillars support HSBC’s aspirations and are in line with Singapore’s ambitions to develop as a financial centre:
Sustainability: HSBC is committed to achieving net zero in our operations and supply chain by 2030 and net-zero financed emissions by 2050, and actively assists clients on their own transition plans through sharing of best practices and ESG-focused banking and investment solutions.
Digitalisation: Singapore sits at the centre of the HSBC Group’s plans to digitalise at scale. As a test bed for innovation, HSBC Singapore will lead the way to develop and pilot new digital solutions which serve our clients’ present and future ambitions.
People: Upskilling employees and widening the opportunities available to them are at the core of people development at HSBC. The Bank’s new “Accelerating Wealth Programme’’ lets employees pursue a career in wealth.
Commitment to Community
Volunteering has become part of the Bank’s culture, with employees having contributed over 200,000 community service hours, benefiting more than 10,000 to 20,000 beneficiaries over the past 20 years.
The Bank’s community efforts are focused on four areas:
- Future skills to improve employability and financial literacy
- Climate solutions, helping them become commercial reality with real-world impact
- Sustainable finance, addressing knowledge gaps, promoting and mobilising sustainable finance.
- Local causes like mental health, elder-care and environmental protection.
Commitment to people
We encourage our people to grow in their current roles, support their career aspirations and build future skills within our global organisation. Our culture of valuing each employee is very special, creating deep and lasting bonds between the organisation and the people.