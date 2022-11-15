New digitally-enabled MBFC headquarters marks a new era for this bank

Singapore’s strategic importance

HSBC’s international presence gives it an edge in supporting clients’ needs. Its operations in Singapore are of strategic importance, as it sees Singapore as the nexus for cross-border collaboration in Southeast Asia across wealth management as well as wholesale banking.

In line with this, the Bank is expanding its health and wealth offerings through its recent acquisition of AXA Singapore, and enhancing its capabilities to provide clients with comprehensive and integrated financial services. Additionally, the Bank sees Singapore as the region’s centre for ESG excellence, as well as a hub for top talent to tap regional and international opportunities.

Three pillars support HSBC’s aspirations and are in line with Singapore’s ambitions to develop as a financial centre:

Sustainability: HSBC is committed to achieving net zero in our operations and supply chain by 2030 and net-zero financed emissions by 2050, and actively assists clients on their own transition plans through sharing of best practices and ESG-focused banking and investment solutions.

Digitalisation: Singapore sits at the centre of the HSBC Group’s plans to digitalise at scale. As a test bed for innovation, HSBC Singapore will lead the way to develop and pilot new digital solutions which serve our clients’ present and future ambitions.

People: Upskilling employees and widening the opportunities available to them are at the core of people development at HSBC. The Bank’s new “Accelerating Wealth Programme’’ lets employees pursue a career in wealth.

Commitment to Community