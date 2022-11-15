BRANDED CONTENT

New digitally-enabled MBFC headquarters marks a new era for this bank

HSBC aims to connect clients and the community to opportunities in innovation and sustainability globally

HSBC Singapore officially opened the MBFC headquarters on Nov 14, 2022, officiated by Group CEO Noel Quinn and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Kiat. PHOTO: HSBC
This year marks a milestone for HSBC in Singapore: The official opening of its headquarters in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 where it occupies seven stories spanning 150,000 sq ft of space, complementing its offices at Mapletree Business City.

This digitally-enabled workplace will enable the bank and its 4,000-strong employees to thrive and innovate to best serve its clients and community in the face of accelerating change and global economic headwinds.

The bank bought the site in 1890 and built its first premises at Collyer Quay in 1892. PHOTO HSBC

Bank's mission and purpose

Through the years and the changes, the bank’s mission has remained constant.

Mr Wong Kee Joo, CEO of HSBC Singapore. PHOTO: HSBC
Connecting customers to global opportunities

Our purpose has always been to help our customers capture domestic and cross border opportunities. With the rise of the digital economy and transition to net zero, HSBC is uniquely placed to connect our customers to these opportunities across Southeast Asia and to the rest of the world.
Mr Wong Kee Joo, CEO of HSBC Singapore

Singapore’s strategic importance

HSBC’s international presence gives it an edge in supporting clients’ needs. Its operations in Singapore are of strategic importance, as it sees Singapore as the nexus for cross-border collaboration in Southeast Asia across wealth management as well as wholesale banking.

In line with this, the Bank is expanding its health and wealth offerings through its recent acquisition of AXA Singapore, and enhancing its capabilities to provide clients with comprehensive and integrated financial services. Additionally, the Bank sees Singapore as the region’s centre for ESG excellence, as well as a hub for top talent to tap regional and international opportunities.

Three pillars support HSBC’s aspirations and are in line with Singapore’s ambitions to develop as a financial centre:

Sustainability: HSBC is committed to achieving net zero in our operations and supply chain by 2030 and net-zero financed emissions by 2050, and actively assists clients on their own transition plans through sharing of best practices and ESG-focused banking and investment solutions.

Digitalisation: Singapore sits at the centre of the HSBC Group’s plans to digitalise at scale. As a test bed for innovation, HSBC Singapore will lead the way to develop and pilot new digital solutions which serve our clients’ present and future ambitions.

People: Upskilling employees and widening the opportunities available to them are at the core of people development at HSBC. The Bank’s new “Accelerating Wealth Programme’’ lets employees pursue a career in wealth.

Commitment to Community

Employee volunteering: beach cleanup. Over 160kg of trash was picked up by our volunteers over two days at East Coast Beach. PHOTO: HSBC
Planting and re-potting forest tree seedlings at a HSBC-funded community nursery. PHOTO: HSBC
Building future skills – improving financial literacy among students at a workshop. PHOTO: HSBC

Volunteering has become part of the Bank’s culture, with employees having contributed over 200,000 community service hours, benefiting more than 10,000 to 20,000 beneficiaries over the past 20 years.

The Bank’s community efforts are focused on four areas:

  • Future skills to improve employability and financial literacy
  • Climate solutions, helping them become commercial reality with real-world impact
  • Sustainable finance, addressing knowledge gaps, promoting and mobilising sustainable finance.
  • Local causes like mental health, elder-care and environmental protection.
Giving back

I’ve been a HSBC employee volunteer since 2005 and have participated in over 200 volunteering sessions. I’m proud to work for HSBC as the bank is committed to many different causes.
Ms Angeline Zeng, Manager, Markets & Securities Services
Giving back

At HSBC, we are committed to leveraging our capabilities to help create a sustainable
world – not just for our customers, employees and shareholders, but also for our communities and the planet we share.
Ms Frances Chen, Head of Corporate Sustainability

Commitment to people

2022 Long Service Employee Appreciation Dinner. PHOTO: HSBC

We encourage our people to grow in their current roles, support their career aspirations and build future skills within our global organisation. Our culture of valuing each employee is very special, creating deep and lasting bonds between the organisation and the people.

Developing a career at HSBC

I joined the bank because I grew up here, watching my Dad work at HSBC. I saw how things were done and told myself that this was a good place to work and where I could feel a sense of belonging.
Ms Khatijah Othman, Secretary, 25 years of service
Developing a career at HSBC

I joined as a graduate analyst and have had the opportunity to move in different roles across 4 locations. The overseas exposure has given me a deeper perspective of how a global bank operates, while experiencing diverse cultures and forging new relationships have taught me to be more empathetic and informed.
Mr Luke Ingrouille, Senior Manager, Strategy and Planning, 6 years of service

