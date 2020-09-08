HSBC Life Singapore appoints CIO, chief product officer

HSBC Life Singapore has appointed senior executives Philip Pang and How Chee Koon as chief investment officer (CIO) and chief product officer respectively.

The appointments will further support the growth of HSBC's insurance business in Singapore as it increases its manufacturing and distribution activities locally, it said yesterday.

Mr Pang is responsible for developing, executing and overseeing the investment strategy of HSBC Life Singapore.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance and investment sectors, and spent the last eight years at Prudential Singapore and NTUC Income Singapore, both as head of investment.

Mr How is responsible for the strategic implementation and execution of new product developments and the management of HSBC Life Singapore's product suite.

He has close to 15 years of life insurance experience across product development, actuarial pricing and valuation, data analytics, distribution and marketing, and was most recently head of consumer marketing at AIA Singapore.

HSBC Life Singapore chief executive Carlos Vazquez said Mr Pang and Mr How will be well-placed to help the insurer continue to drive growth initiatives by improving customers' investment returns and experience.

THE BUSINESS TIMES