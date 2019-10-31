HSBC cuts Hong Kong best lending rate, first since financial crisis

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - HSBC on Thursday (Oct 31) cut its best lending rate in Hong Kong for the first time since the global financial crisis, lowering it by 12.5 basis points to 5 per cent, effective on Friday.

George Leung, an advisor at the lender, told reporters on Thursday that the cut could help businesses and spur consumption in the city. Hong Kong is facing its first recession since 2009.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2 per cent on Thursday, hours after the Federal Reserve cut by the same margin. Hong Kong policy moves lock-step with the US, as obliged by the currency peg with the greenback.