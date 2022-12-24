How to be savvy over GST increase: Experts share ways to manage higher prices

December is usually when Ms Jamie Ng tends to splurge. The 28-year-old project manager spends the festive season buying gifts for loved ones, enjoying Christmas feasts and parties, and travelling.

This year is slightly different. While she still plans to celebrate and party, Ms Ng says she’s paring down on lavish gifts. She is also not travelling.

“I still buy gifts for my family and friends, of course, but I set a specific budget and stick to it,” says Ms Ng.

“I bought my presents earlier this year instead of leaving it to the last minute, so I could make use of online shopping vouchers to offset the price and still receive the items in time.”

Ms Ng, who lives with her parents in a five-room Housing Board flat, is more prudent because she plans to rent her own apartment next year.

“I’ve definitely been affected by high inflation and rising prices, but I’m not going to let that derail my plans. So I’m just trying to save however I can now.”

She’s also concerned about the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) increase, which will go up by one percentage point from 7 per cent on Jan 1.

“I know I would probably need new furniture when I move out, and I wish I could buy now so I don’t have to pay for higher GST, but I just don’t have anywhere to put it,” she says.

Singapore’s core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport – has been steadily rising, reaching 5.3 per cent in September, before dipping to 5.1 per cent in October.

“After five rounds of tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and visible signs of global inflationary pressure abating, price pressure within Singapore appears to be easing,” says Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist, DBS Bank.

But next month’s GST hike will offset the trajectory of inflation readings for the next year, he adds.

The MAS expects core inflation to stay elevated over the next few quarters, before slowing more discernibly in the second half of next year.

The $8 billion Assurance Package, which aims to help households cope with rising costs and the impact of the GST hike, will help. "It will essentially offset the GST paid by lower to middle-income households significantly," says Mr Seah.

“So while the GST increase will push headline inflation higher, the impact on the majority of Singaporeans, after taking into account the offsets from the Assurance Package, will be relatively lower."