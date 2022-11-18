How a holistic view of your finances can help you know your gaps, plan ahead

Ms Syazana Izzati, 29, is careful with her money. The associate account director knows where every penny goes – which she considers key, as the cost of living continues to rise.

Yet she’s stumped when it comes to her insurance. She knows it’s an important part of her financial plan, but she just doesn’t have the details at hand.

“I know which insurance policies I have but, coverage-wise, only to a small extent,” says Ms Syazana, who has life insurance, hospitalisation and two insurance-linked policies.

“For example, I know that my hospitalisation insurance covers me for medical expenses at all private hospitals, but that’s only because I made a deliberate decision to find out and remember it.”

Finding out such information used to be tedious, especially since she has policies with different insurers. She would have had to comb through insurance documents just to find out her exact coverage, or when policies mature.

Cue Ms Evy Wee, head of Financial Planning and Personal Investing, DBS Bank, with an answer for those without a clue: It can be as simple as just one click.

This follows the expansion, earlier this month, of the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex) service to include insurance data.

“The inclusion of insurance policy data in SGFinDex marks a significant step forward for consumers in Singapore,” says Ms Wee. “They are able to benefit from a more complete view of their finances with the consolidation of information on their life, accident and health insurance policies in one place.

Singaporeans can now link their insurance policies from seven major insurers – AIA, AXA, Great Eastern, Income, Manulife, Prudential and Singlife with Aviva – for a consolidated view of their financial positions.

SGFinDex was launched in December 2020. Through the service, individuals can access data from various private and public agencies on their loans, deposits, CPF balances and investments via their bank or insurer’s platform, or on the Government’s financial planning tool MyMoneySense.

It’s a move that Ms Syazana welcomes. “It allows me to have a non-biased view of what my insurance gaps are. I don’t need to depend on my insurance agent to share that information with me and, who knows, might even try to ‘soft sell’ a plan to me.”