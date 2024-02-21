Hong Kong bankers earn up to 46% more than their Singapore peers

Finance and technology professionals are generally better paid in Hong Kong than in Singapore, with investment banking analysts earning 46 per cent more than in the South-east Asian city-state, according to a report from Bloomberg Intelligence (BI).

Analysts make an average of US$92,149 (S$124,000) a year in Hong Kong, compared with US$63,305 in Singapore, according to a BI report published on Feb 21. The trend extends to associates, who make almost US$123,000, or 36 per cent more than peers in Singapore, BI said, citing figures from recruiting firm Michael Page. Executive directors at investment banks earn about 13 per cent more in Hong Kong.

Despite Singapore’s thriving wealth management sector, private bankers there generally earn less than their counterparts in Hong Kong. There, relationship managers make almost US$128,000, or 13 per cent more than in Singapore. Additionally, professionals in the tech industry, ranging from artificial intelligence developers to data and application architects, tend to command higher salaries in Hong Kong, partly due to a shortage of talent, BI said, citing a Hay Asia survey.

The wage difference could prove an advantage for struggling Hong Kong against its long-time rival. The dynamics between the cities have shifted in the past few years, given their divergent economic performances. Hong Kong faces challenges of grappling with capital and talent outflows, along with a sluggish recovery in mainland China. Singapore’s economy grew faster than anticipated in 2023, and the city-state has been attracting more regional headquarters and family offices, BI noted.

Beijing’s tightening control over Hong Kong has marred its attraction. In 2023, the city lost the position as the world’s freest economy to Singapore for the first time in more than 51 years, according to a Canadian think-tank that cited Hong Kong’s eroding judicial independence.

Both cities offer attractive income tax rates to lure talent. While they have comparable rates for low-income earners, middle-income workers in Hong Kong may face higher effective tax rates, ranging from 6.7 per cent to 14.4 per cent, compared with 3.9 per cent to 12.8 per cent in Singapore. BLOOMBERG