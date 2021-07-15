Hong Kong arrests four in alleged $209 million crypto laundering

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The Hong Kong authorities have arrested four men for a suspected money laundering syndicate involving HK$1.2 billion (S$209 million) in virtual currency.

Operation "Coin Breaker" was launched on July 8. The men arrested are aged between 24 and 33, according to a statement from Hong Kong Customs.

The men opened various local bank accounts and made transactions through a virtual currency exchange trading platform, the statement said. The suspicious funds were processed via bank remittances and a virtual currency from February last year until May this year.

Hong Kong Customs did not name the coin, trading platform or the banks involved. A media briefing is scheduled for 11am local time.

This was the first time Hong Kong Customs had detected a money laundering case involving cryptocurrency, its statement said.

The former British colony has tightened its oversight on cryptocurrency trading and requires all platforms to register with a local watchdog, and be subject to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules. They can only serve professional investors not retail traders, according to a government announcement in late May.