Ho Ching to advise Swedish private equity firm EQT's investment fund

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Former Temasek chief executive Ho Ching will be joining Swedish private equity firm EQT's impact-driven longer-hold fund EQT Future as an adviser.

Through her appointment to the fund's mission board, she will provide external objectivity to the fund's strategic direction and set the bar for its commitment to drive positive impact, the company announced last week.

The mission board also works with the EQT Future's investment advisory team and will support it throughout the fund's investment processes.

Her role was announced alongside the addition of former HSBC India country head Naina Lai Kidwai and Yara International president and CEO Svein Tore Holsether to the mission board. Ms Hedda Pahlson-Moller, co-founder and CEO of TIIME.org was also announced as the board's impact director.

Launched in October 2021, EQT Future focuses on longer-hold investments in mature companies, with market-impact potential using EQT's science-based targets. It aims to address climate change by defining greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for its portfolio companies and has a target fund size of €4 billion (S$6 billion).

Mr Anders Misund, partner and head of EQT Future, said: "We are honoured to welcome such seasoned executives to join EQT Future's mission board. Their collective experience from leading multinational corporations and ESG-oriented non-governmental organisations are highly complementary and will empower the EQT Future fund in making more conscious and impactful investment decisions."

Ms Ho is currently on Temasek Trust's board of directors and is set to become its chairman from April 2022.

She retired from Temasek after more than 17 years at the helm, handing over the reins to current CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara on Oct 1, 2021.