Charting a sustainable future
Half-hearted approach to digitalisation risks Asean business recovery
South-east Asia's prominence within global manufacturing, trade and supply chains has been fuelled by a large and low-cost workforce, shifts in production and the region's booming consumer base.
However, these favourable demographics will not be enough to sustain growth, particularly as other Asian markets - including India and western provinces in China - emerge as strong competition.
