GXS digital bank launches flexible loans that let customers borrow as little as $200

SINGAPORE – GXS Bank, the digital lender backed by Grab and Singtel, is now offering personal loans as low as $200 to cater to what it sees are underserved segments of the population.

The loan tenure or duration to pay back the loans starts from just two months, while customers also have the option to pay them off early, partially or in full, without incurring any fees.

Interest rates on the GXS FlexiLoan start from 3.8 per cent a year and depend on an individual’s credit risk scoring assessment, said the bank on Thursday.

Customers who pay off their loans earlier save on their interest payments since interest is calculated daily, on a non-compounded basis, meaning interest is only charged on the outstanding loan balance on a given day.

However, customers will be charged interest at a default rate of 18 per cent a year for late payments.

The Straits Times understands that the loan amount is currently capped at twice a borrower’s monthly income if he or she earns less than $120,000 a year, under the bank’s regulatory obligations in its initial phase of operations.

The bank said flexibility on its loan tenure will especially benefit consumers such as gig workers, entrepreneurs and those who have just started their careers. It cited a survey of 1,000 people done in March which found that half of respondents prefer to take up loans with a tenure of under 12 months.

Alongside bigger-ticket items such as home renovation and education, survey respondents said they have taken up short-term loans for smaller expenses such as daily household necessities.

“These may not necessarily require a large credit line, and that is why GXS has designed the FlexiLoan with the flexibility for consumers to take up just the loan amount that they need, from as low as $200,” added the bank.

Ms Jenn Ong, GXS head of credit products, said there are still individuals who feel restricted by the requirements of existing loan products and the way they are structured, even with the extensive options available.

“When faced with such hurdles, they may look for quick fixes which may not be financially prudent for them, such as taking on alternative loans with high interest rates or hidden fees that may snowball,” said Ms Ong.

GXS’ personal loans can cater to those with irregular income and are looking for flexibility in repayments,” she said.

They also give consumers control and flexibility to manage their finances by bringing together features of a personal instalment loan and credit line. This means borrowers can draw multiple loans up to their credit limit without having to go through underwriting and approval each time.