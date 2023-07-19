GXS Bank makes savings account available to all eligible individuals, increases deposit cap to $75,000

SINGAPORE – GXS Bank, the digital lender backed by Grab and Singtel, has opened up its flagship savings account to all eligible individuals in Singapore on a first-come, first-served basis. It also raised the deposit cap to $75,000 per account.

The account was previously by invitation only for Grab and Singtel customers, and each depositor could store up to $5,000.

It offers an interest rate of 3.48 per cent a year on “savings pockets” which customers can use to allocate funds for specific purposes such as a holiday or home renovation.

The digital bank’s move helps to level the playing field between it and incumbent banks such as local lenders DBS, OCBC and UOB, as well as rival Trust Bank.

Singapore’s two digital full banks are GXS, owned by Grab and Singtel, and tech giant Sea’s MariBank. They can serve retail and corporate customers.

These banks were subject to a $50 million regulatory cap on retail deposits, imposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore during the lenders’ first two years of operation to safeguard consumers’ interests.

This meant that the new entrants, which bagged their licences in December 2020, had to limit applications for their savings accounts.

Trust Bank – backed by Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group – holds a full bank licence and is not subject to the cap.

The Straits Times understands that the cap has been reviewed.

GXS said in April that it had almost reached the limit and was working with the financial regulator to review it.

The bank said on Wednesday that all deposits will continue to be fully insured up to $75,000 per account.