Green Link launches as Singapore's first digital bank

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Green Link Digital Bank (GLDB), owned by a consortium comprising Greenland Financial, Linklogis Hong Kong and Beijing Co-operative Equity Investment Fund Management, began operations in Singapore on Friday (June 3), becoming the first digital bank to do so.

The consortium won one of two digital wholesale bank licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in December 2020. The digital bank will serve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with banking and financial services.

It also aims to expand its service coverage and create more supply chain financing products to cater to business demands from various areas, including high-growth potential industries.

Commenting on the launch, GLDB chairman Geng Jing said: "We aspire to be one of the key contributors towards digital economy advancements in Singapore and hope to play a significant role in cultivating an open digital finance ecosystem in Singapore."

Vice-chairman Song Qun said: "We will continue to explore the application of advanced technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud computing, and Big Data in supply chain finance, incorporate environmental, social, and governance factors into our product development and growth strategies, and create a digital banking industry benchmark."

Consortium leader Greenland Financial is owned by Chinese real estate developer and state-owned enterprise Greenland Group.

Ant Group, which snagged the other wholesale licence, went on a hiring spree in Singapore, signalling that its digital bank is likely to open later this year, according to media reports last month.

MAS also awarded digital full bank licences to a Grab-Singtel consortium and Sea Ltd.

Grab said last month its Singapore digital bank - which will also serve retail customers - is currently undergoing an internal pilot, with the public launch set for later this year.

• With additional information from The Straits Times