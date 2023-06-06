Green Link Digital Bank targets SGX mainboard listing by 2027

SINGAPORE – Green Link Digital Bank (GLDB), one of Singapore’s two wholesale digital banks, is eyeing a listing on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) by 2027, chairman Geng Jing told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

The lender also expects that it will break even, that is, make enough revenue to cover its costs, by 2025, said Dr Geng ahead of the bank’s first-year anniversary event held at Capitol Piazza.

Since launching in Singapore in 2022, GLDB has already disbursed around $50 million in loans, and Dr Geng foresees the average loan size growing to $200,000 in the months to come.

The bank also opened nearly 300 new customer accounts during that period.

“We are expanding our coverage and scope to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). There is a broad base of customers in manufacturing and electronics as well as start-ups that we’re looking at financing,” he said.

The bank, owned by Chinese developer and state-owned enterprise Greenland Group and Hong Kong-listed supply chain financing platform Linklogis, was up and running in October 2022 after a soft launch four months earlier, in June.

GLDB won approval to open as a digital wholesale bank in Singapore in late 2020.

Digital wholesale banks can serve MSMEs and non-retail clients, but not retail customers.

A second licence was awarded to Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group, which unveiled its Anext Bank here in June 2022.

GLDB’s products include working capital loans, trade and supply chain financing, and fixed deposits. Customers so far include those with general cash and loan requirements, and firms engaged in trade between Singapore and China.

Like most traditional lenders, the bulk of the bank’s earnings comes from its interest income – the profits earned from interest paid by customers on loans after factoring in the interest the bank pays to depositors.

The second major source of income comes from investing the bank’s deposits, said Dr Geng, adding that the bank has largely been unaffected by the recent banking stresses globally.

“Despite the fact that we are a small and new bank, we are very prudent in the way we make investments, which are in treasuries. While we make money, at the same time, we do not put the bank at risk,” he said, although he declined to disclose the assets the bank has invested in.

He added that the bank is diversifying its earnings streams to include income from transaction banking fees and trade finance corridors.

“We are also exploring to see if there are ways we can also further diversify our earnings by capitalising on technologies relating to the blockchain. Those will bring in additional income on top of the traditional banking income.”