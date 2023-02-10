Green Link Digital Bank eyes Chinese market after strong start in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Green Link Digital Bank (GLDB), one of Singapore’s two wholesale digital banks, is setting its sights on China’s vast micro, small and medium-sized enterprise market even as it gains a foothold here.

The bank, owned by Chinese developer and state-owned enterprise Greenland Group and Hong Kong-listed supply chain financing platform Linklogis, was up and running in October after a soft launch in June.

GLDB chairman Geng Jing told The Straits Times that the lender has already approved credit facilities of around $50 million to businesses. Its products include working capital loans, trade and supply chain financing, and fixed deposits.

Customers include those with generic cash and loan requirements, as well as firms engaged in trade between Singapore and China. They largely comprise businesses in the commodities, trade and infrastructure sectors, government suppliers, as well as high-tech companies and start-ups, said Dr Geng.

GLDB won approval to open here as a digital wholesale bank back in late 2020, along with peer Ant Group which unveiled its Anext Bank, also in June.

These players can serve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and non-retail clients.

GLDB has a new chief executive, Mr Melvin Teo, who was previously DBS’ country head for China and Indonesia.

He took the reins in October from Mr Goh Soon Hong, whom the bank announced as its CEO in June and stepped down due to health reasons, said Dr Geng.

In GLDB’s first media interview, Dr Geng said that Asean is China’s largest trading partner, which gives the bank plenty of opportunities to cater to firms doing business in the region.

Singapore is also one of the biggest economies in Asean, and a leading financial and trading hub with high digital penetration, he said.

“This country is a window to others in the region and we want to continue playing a role in promoting trade flows across the region,” Dr Geng told ST on Wednesday at the bank’s office in Mapletree Business City during a week-long visit here.

GLDB currently does not plan to obtain licences in other markets. But it is not ruling out bringing its services to China, where it already has a competitive edge from Greenland’s presence, he said.