Great Eastern Q4 profit falls 33%; full-year earnings up 16%

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Great Eastern Holdings on Tuesday (Feb 22) posted a net profit of $229.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2021, down 33 per cent year on year from $341.3 million.

In its financial results, the insurance arm of local bank OCBC said this drop was due to the year-ago period recognising a one-off positive tax impact that arose from the finalisation of prior years' tax assessments.

For the quarter, the group saw operating profit, net of tax, from its insurance business increasing by 126 per cent to $173.9 million, from $76.8 million the previous year.

Non-operating profit for the insurance business for the fourth quarter, however, dipped by 6 per cent year on year to $44.7 million from $47.3 million.

Its fourth-quarter profit from shareholders' fund also tumbled 93 per cent to $17 million from $228.1 a year ago.

Total weighted new sales (TWNS) for the three months sank 6 per cent year on year to $496.9 million, from $527.9 million, contrasting the quarter's new business embedded value (NBEV), which went up 9 per cent year on year to $262 million from $239.4 million.

Its directors have recommended a final dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 50 cents a year ago.

If approved by shareholders at the next annual general meeting, this would bring full-year dividend up to 65 cents per share from 60 cents a year ago.

For the full year, net profit climbed 16 per cent to $1.11 billion, from $960.6 million the previous year.

The group said this was due to more favourable financial market conditions and higher operating profit from the insurance business, which inched up 3 per cent to $752.9 million from $730.7 million.

The full-year non-operating profit from the insurance business also returned to the black at $289.7 million, from a non-operating loss of $88.7 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, TWNS recorded an increase of 28 per cent year on year to $1.97 billion from $1.54 billion, driven by the strong contribution from all markets. NBEV ended the financial year 21 per cent higher at $808 million, from $669.5 million the previous year.

Looking ahead, the group observed that underlying headwinds from Covid-19 are expected to persist, while major central banks' anticipated tightening of monetary policy, growing inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions are key factors that may impact its performance.

It also expects continued volatility in the financial markets, resulting in fluctuations in the mark-to-market valuation of its assets and liabilities that will impact its profit, with notable indicators being the direction of interest rates, credit spreads and equity prices.

It added that its bonds are mostly investment-grade and the default risk is therefore likely to be low.

Shares of Great Eastern finished on Monday at $21.58, down eight cents or 0.4 per cent.