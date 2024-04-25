Goldman Sachs to raise headcount in asset and wealth management as it expands in Asia

SINGAPORE - Asia, including Singapore, is an important part of Goldman Sachs’ global game plan to grow its asset and wealth management and the bank will hire “steadily” in this space as it woos institutions and the super wealthy.

Mr Marc Nachmann, its global head of asset and wealth management, told The Straits Times on April 22 that Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong are very important wealth markets in the region for the Wall Street bank, along with Dubai, home to the second-largest number of wealthy Indian diaspora after the US.