Goldman Sachs profit beats Wall St estimates as investment banking fuels highest earnings since 2021

NEW YORK/BENGALURU - Goldman Sachs’ first-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as a recovery in underwriting and dealmaking boosted its investment banking unit, helping it post the highest earnings per share since 2021.

As a leading adviser for mergers and acquisitions, Goldman has advised on some of last year’s biggest deals, including Exxon Mobil’s US$60 billion (S$82 billion) purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources.

“We continue to execute on our strategy, focusing on our core strengths to serve our clients and deliver for our shareholders,” CEO David Solomon said.

The Federal Reserve has so far managed to steer the economy towards a so-called soft landing, in which it raises interest rates and tames inflation while avoiding a major downturn.

With corporations regaining some confidence to raise money in capital markets, equity and bond underwriting business rebounded and corporate boards clinched more deals.

Global volume of mergers and acquisitions climbed 30 per cent in the first quarter to about US$755.1 billion from a year ago, according to data from Dealogic.

Executives at rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup also cited improving conditions for dealmaking on April 12 when the lenders reported profits that beat market expectations.

Higher fees from underwriting debt and stock offerings as well as advising on deals lifted Goldman’s investment banking fees up 32 per cent to US$2.08 billion.

“A rebound in a variety of capital market sensitive revenue areas may finally be under way, while an exit from the ill-fated entry into consumer businesses has removed some headline risk,” said Argus Research banking analyst Stephen Biggar.

Profit rose 28 per cent from 2023 to US$4.13 billion, or US$11.58 per share, for the three months ended March 31, higher than the US$8.56 per share that analysts expected.

The bank reported its best earnings per share since the third quarter of 2021, according to LSEG.

Its shares rose 3.6 per cent before the bell. As of April 12, they have climbed about 1 per cent so far in 2024 compared with a nearly 8 per cent drop for rival Morgan Stanley.

Trading strength

Revenue from trading in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) rose 10 per cent to US$4.32 billion, helped by record financing revenue, thanks to mortgages and structured lending.

Revenues in commodities and interest rate products were slightly lower, while equities revenue jumped 10 per cent to US$3.31 billion.

The asset and wealth management division generated record quarterly management fees of US$2.45 billion. Meanwhile, assets under supervision rose to a record US$2.85 trillion with wealth client assets at US$1.5 trillion.

The bank had joined its asset management and wealth management arms as part of its reorganisation in 2022.

Platform solutions, the unit that houses some of Goldman’s consumer operations, garnered 24 per cent higher revenue.