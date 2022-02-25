Global banks grapple with Ukraine crisis as shares slump

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - Financial firms from Frankfurt to Wall Street suffered heavy share price falls on Thursday (Feb 24) as they grappled with the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, digested newly imposed sanctions and rushed to advise clients on how to respond.

While many bankers have played down the importance of Russia to their operations, it is the European Union's fifth-largest trading partner, with a 5 per cent share of trade, data shows. US trade with Russia is less than 1 per cent of its total.

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, said it had contingency plans in place as US and European officials imposed further sanctions on Moscow.

British bank Lloyds said it was on "heightened alert" for cyber attacks, while German insurance and asset management giant Allianz said that it had frozen its Russian government bond exposure.

While US banks were well-prepared for the measures announced so far over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, they worried that new measures could increase the cost and complexity of enforcing them. Financial institutions are the primary enforcers of sanctions.

"Any time there is any type of financial strain across borders, financial companies, particularly banks, tend to be in the centre of it because they have businesses in all those areas," said Harris Financial Group managing partner Jamie Cox.

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions against major Russian banks, including the country's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, aimed at limiting Russian access to the US financial system.

Shares in Sberbank and VTB fell by 37 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

"These sanctions target Russia's domestic financial system, causing bank runs and forcing Russia's central bank to continue hiking rates," said Mr Clay Lowery, executive vice-president at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), the largest international banking group.

Shares of leading banks plunged, with the European banking sector closed down 8 per cent, steeper than the 3.3 per cent fall for the Euro Stoxx index.

In the US, the S&P 500 banking index, closed down 2.5 per cent. Citigroup, which has the biggest Russian exposure among US banks, fell 4 per cent.

Some banks organised calls for clients with experts to analyse the situation, invitations seen by Reuters showed, with JPMorgan scheduling one with Mr Michael Singh, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.