GIC joins German mobile bank N26's US$300m funding round

SINGAPORE - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is taking part in a US$300 million (S$406.6 million) fundraising by N26, which aims to build the first global mobile bank.

Following the Series D funding round, the fintech start-up will be valued at US$2.7 billion. The latest funding round was led by New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Venture Partners and backed by several existing investors.

N26 has to date raised more than US$500 million from major global investors including Tencent, Allianz X, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, Redalpine Ventures and Greyhound Capital.

The start-up said it will use the proceeds to drive global expansion, starting with the US launch of its mobile banking product in the first half of 2019.

Said Valentin Stalf, CEO and co-founder of N26: "Around the world, millions of people still suffer from bad banking experiences and high fees. With Insight Venture Partners and GIC joining our renowned group of existing investors, N26 has the support of the best investors globally to disrupt one of the largest industries in the world."

N26 currently operates in 24 markets across Europe, and has more than 2.3 million customers. It is targeting to reach over 100 million customers in the coming years.

Since launching its first product in January 2015, N26 has processed more than €20 billion (S$31.1 billion) in transaction volume. Customers currently hold over €1 billion in the mobile bank's accounts.