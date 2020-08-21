Full branch operations at UOB, OCBC; most DBS branches open

United Overseas Bank (UOB) customers can now visit all of the bank's branches after UOB reopened its remaining seven outlets yesterday.

The branches are in Bishan, Changi Airport, Coleman, Hougang, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Upper Bukit Timah and Hangout@UOB at Singapore Polytechnic.

All reopened branches will prioritise service for elderly and vulnerable customers during the first hour of the day, UOB said yesterday.

OCBC Bank resumed full branch operations on June 25.

A DBS Bank spokesman told The Straits Times that customers can visit 61 DBS and POSB Bank branches, and 24/7 assisted digital lobbies. Its website shows that 17 branches remain closed.

UOB customers must wear a mask, complete the SafeEntry check-in and check-out procedures, undergo temperature screening, and make health and travel declarations before entering a branch.

Besides increasing the frequency of cleaning at branches, ATMs and auto lobbies, UOB has also applied a self-disinfecting coating at high-touch areas, including branch counters and meeting areas, at its branches and ATMs.

Mr Benny Chan, head of channels, group channels and digitalisation at UOB, said customer traffic has increased steadily over the past two months since the bank started gradually reopening its branches.

He encouraged customers to bank online where possible, make appointments online and use the SMS queue service if they need to visit a branch, so as to minimise the time spent outside their homes.