‘FTX was not fine’: Co-founder Wang says Bankman-Fried lied in tweet

NEW YORK – A few days before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried sent out a tweet reassuring customers and investors that the cryptocurrency exchange and its assets were in good shape.

Bankman-Fried’s FTX co-founder, Gary Wang, testified on Friday that was a lie.

“FTX was not fine, and the assets were not fine,” Wang, 30, said in his second day as a prosecution witness in Bankman-Fried’s fraud trial in a Manhattan federal court.

In more than four hours on the stand, Wang provided dramatic descriptions of FTX’s last days and painstaking detail on how he and Bankman-Fried, 31, allegedly implemented a multibillion-dollar scheme that made the exchange’s collapse inevitable.

Wang, who pleaded guilty in December and agreed to cooperate, went into granular detail about how he, allegedly at Bankman-Fried’s direction, altered the cryptocurrency exchange’s backend code in 2019.

The resulting “special advantage” allowed Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, to borrow essentially unlimited funds from FTX customers. By fall 2022, Alameda had borrowed as much as US$14 billion (S$19 billion) from FTX, an amount it could not repay.

He knew it was wrong, said Wang.

“The money belonged to customers, and the customers did not give us permission to use it for other things.”

Wang’s testimony goes to the heart of federal prosecutors’ case against Bankman-Fried. They accuse him of orchestrating a scheme to fraudulently transfer funds to Alameda, creating a massive shortfall that led to both companies’ bankruptcies.

Wang is one of the government’s three-star witnesses, along with former Alameda chief executive officer Caroline Ellison, who is also Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend, and former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh. Prosecutors said on Friday that Ellison would testify next week.

The long friendship between Wang and Bankman-Fried, who first met at a high school maths camp and were roommates at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is an additional, though largely unspoken, dimension to the former’s testimony.

On both Thursday and Friday, Wang avoided making eye contact with Bankman-Fried as he walked through the courtroom towards the witness stand.