From SOR to SORA: How your SOR-based home loan will be affected and options available

Options for homeowners

From now till Aug 31, 2022, banks will continue to offer customers a SORA Conversion Package that converts their existing SOR-based retail loans to one that references the three-month Compounded SORA, with no additional fee and no lock-in period. The SORA Conversion Package is designed to minimise differences in interest payments at the point of conversion when customers’ loans are transitioned from SOR to SORA. The three-month Compounded SORA, which is a floating interest rate benchmark, will continue to vary with market conditions.

Customers can also request to be switched to other fixed or floating rate loan packages (including other SORA or board rate loans) offered by the same bank to new customers at no additional fee (if there is no change in maturity), although a lock-in period may apply, adds Mr Lawrence Loh, who heads the Consumer Products Subgroup within the Steering Committee for SOR & SIBOR Transition to SORA (SC-STS). The SC-STS is an industry committee established by MAS in August 2019 to support a smooth transition to SORA.

Given the recent market movements, it may be useful for customers to check if the terms and all-in-rates for such prevailing packages are more attractive and better meet their financial needs.

Homeowners should contact their bank before end-July 2022 to learn about their loan options, so that the conversion process can be completed by Aug 31, 2022. By consulting their bank early, customers can discuss available options and switch to a loan package that best suits their financial preferences.

If customers' SOR-based home loans are not switched out by Aug 31, 2022, they will be automatically converted to a SORA Conversion Package in October by the respective banks. Customers who decide belatedly that they would prefer to be switched instead to other fixed or floating rate loan packages offered by the same bank to new customers, can still request a free switch from the SORA Conversion Package to these prevailing packages before June 30, 2023. But there will not be retrospective changes to interest payments due between October 2022 and whenever the switch is subsequently made.

SORA Conversion Package

The SORA Conversion Package that is available at banks comprises three components: the three-month Compounded SORA, the existing SOR loan margin, and an Adjustment Spread (Retail) published by the ABS Benchmarks Administration Co. (ABS Co) that will vary from month to month.