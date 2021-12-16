Former Wall Street banker goes missing in China amid misconduct probe: Report

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - A Chinese private equity investor with a pedigree from some of Wall Street's top banks has gone missing after the authorities started a probe into allegations of misconduct, Caixin reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mr Wang Chaoyong, the founder of ChinaEquity Investment, was sought by the police on Nov 30 in Beijing and has not been seen in public since, according to the report.

The 56-year-old was last seen in his office in the Chinese capital's Central Business District on the afternoon of Nov 29.

ChinaEquity earlier this year became the target of regulators amid allegations of a range of improprieties, including illegal transfer of interest, breach of contract and using assets of investors to fund connected parties, Caixin said.

Calls to ChinaEquity's general line in Beijing went unanswered.

Mr Wang had previously worked at JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, according to a biography on the firm's website.

ChinaEquity was among the country's earliest private equity and venture capital firms when it was established in 1999, Caixin said.

At the end of 2020, it managed 36 funds in US dollars and yuan, totalling 11.2 billion yuan (S$2.4 billion), according to its annual report.