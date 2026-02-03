Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Financial experts suggest a 5%-10% allocation to gold for portfolio insurance purposes.

SINGAPORE – Physical gold-backed investment-linked policies (ILPs) are emerging in Singapore, with Great Eastern and Singlife launching their versions of the product amid the recent run in gold prices.

The Straits Times understand that Singlife will be launching an ILP fund backed by physical gold on Feb 4, while Great Eastern launched one on Jan 27.