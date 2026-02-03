Straitstimes.com header logo

Firms rolling out physical gold-backed insurance in S’pore amid heightened interest

Financial experts suggest a 5%-10% allocation to gold for portfolio insurance purposes.

Chor Khieng Yuit

  • Great Eastern and Singlife launch physical gold-backed ILPs (investment-linked policies) linked to the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund.
  • Experts suggest gold ETFs are easier and cheaper than ILPs, unless one seeks ILP's death benefit and wealth transfer features.
  • Gold is a portfolio diversifier, currency devaluation hedge, and protection against economic and political uncertainty; DBS forecasts gold at US$6,600/ounce by 2030.

SINGAPORE – Physical gold-backed investment-linked policies (ILPs) are emerging in Singapore, with Great Eastern and Singlife launching their versions of the product amid the

recent run in gold prices.

The Straits Times understand that Singlife will be launching an ILP fund backed by physical gold on Feb 4, while Great Eastern launched one on Jan 27.

