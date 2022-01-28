Ex-BSI banker, accomplice get stern warnings in lieu of prosecution for role in 1MDB scandal

SINGAPORE - Kevin Michael Swampillai, the former head of wealth management services at BSI Bank's Singapore branch, and his accomplice, Samuel Goh Sze-Wei, have been slapped with stern warnings in lieu of prosecution for several cheating and abetment charges in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The scandal, which sparked a massive global probe over billions of dollars misappropriated from the Malaysian state fund, dates to the government of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, which set up 1MDB in 2009.

In the latest development in Singapore, stern warnings were issued between October and December 2021 against Mr Swampillai, in lieu of prosecution for four counts of cheating BSI Bank, and against Mr Samuel Goh, now known as Samuel Wu, in lieu of prosecution for four counts of abetment.

The Singapore Police, in a statement on Friday (Jan 28), said this decision was taken after considering the two men's full cooperation with authorities throughout the probe. Mr Swampillai, who had overseen the bank's advisory and wealth management businesses with the subsidiaries of 1MDB, and Mr Wu had disclosed their secret profits arrangement, and disgorged the illicit profits they received including voluntarily repatriating overseas-held assets to Singapore.

BSI Bank's Singapore unit was shut down in 2016 for its role in the scandal, and the Swiss bank paid a composition penalty of $13.3 million.

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) found that between 2012 and 2013, Mr Swampillai and his then-colleague, Yeo Jiawei, assisted the 1MDB subsidiaries to invest assets through subscriptions into three funds, the police said.

The 1MDB subsidiaries would pay annual management fees to the respective investment managers of the funds.

Mr Swampillai and Mr Yeo subsequently devised a plan to obtain a cut of the management fees paid by the 1MDB subsidiaries for themselves and without the knowledge of their then-employer, BSI Singapore.

They enlisted Mr Wu, who then incorporated an intermediary company, Bridge Global Managers, which entered into secret agreements with the funds' investment managers and was to be paid a share of the management fees as referral fees, the police said.

Mr Wu then distributed the resulting payments received by Bridge Global Managers among the trio.

Although Mr Wu was not a financial advisory services representative at the time he participated in the secret profits arrangements, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will take his conduct into account in assessing any of his future applications to be a representative, the police said.

In 2016, Mr Yeo was prosecuted for cheating and attempting to pervert the course of justice by asking Mr Swampillai and Mr Wu to lie that the distributions made by Bridge Global Managers were Mr Wu's investments.

Yeo Jiawei was convicted after trial in December 2016 for witness tampering. In July 2017, he pleaded guilty to cheating and money laundering charges, for which he was sentenced to 54 months' imprisonment.