SINGAPORE - The advent of digital banks in Singapore has spurred incumbent banks here to take more notice of customer needs and invest in novel ways to meet rising expectations.

Mr Shee Tse Koon, country head of DBS Singapore, said it had long anticipated the shift to digital banking. "Our digitalisation efforts began 10 years ago. We provide a full suite of financial services which enables DBS to bank five million customers, and we have since digitalised all of that," he told The Straits Times.