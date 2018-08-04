DBS took risks and absorbed downsides for the country in its early years: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - DBS played a crucial role in Singapore's early industrialisation, taking risks and absorbing downsides to benefit the country but not necessarily the bank itself, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Aug 4).

Speaking at a gala show at Capitol Theatre to mark the bank's 50th anniversary, he said one of DBS's earliest projects was persuading Rollei, a German camera company, to shift its production facilities to Singapore in 1971.

Rollei was well known for making the best cameras in the world. However, it was facing steep competition from Japanese manufacturers and wanted to move out of Britain.

DBS took a risk on Rollei, offering attractive financing and investment terms to get it to set up operations in Singapore. Rollei folded ten years later and DBS made a loss.

"But Rollei created much-needed skilled jobs for Singaporeans, and its factories as well as training centres helped us build up a cadre of highly skilled workers in precision machining and manufacturing," said Mr Lee. "Years later they would become invaluable when we got into hard disk manufacturing and wafer fabrication."

Another example cited by Mr Lee was DBS becoming the first local bank in 1971 to seek long-term financing through an Asian Dollar Bond Issue of US$10 million.

"As your former chairman Mr Howe Yoon Chong said, 'even though it is not the cheapest source of funds', (DBS's move) is motivated by its intention to take the lead to further the establishment of Singapore as an international financial centre," said Mr Lee.

Today, DBS is one of the world's top 40 banks by market capitalisation. It has also built on its technological capabilities to be recognised as the "world's best digital bank".

In his speech, DBS chairman Peter Seah said: "Often, there were no set paths. We had to find our own way to blaze a trail."

For instance, in 1980 DBS bankers wanted to pay interest on current accounts. The move, called DBS Autosave, riled other banks who opposed the idea, even though the innovation was beneficial to customers.

Mr Seah added: "The last 50 years have been a tremendous journey, and we look forward to continuing to reimagine banking so we can continue to improve lives and livelihoods."

The 50th anniversary gala show, which featured a specially commissioned musical based on stories from people who worked in the bank over the years, was attended by around 800 guests, including many of the bank's leaders and employees from its early years.