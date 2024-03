SINGAPORE – DBS Bank is eyeing a larger slice of Asia’s burgeoning mass affluent market as it aims to bring its digital financial planning solutions to customers in the region.

Mr Shee Tse Koon, group head of DBS’ consumer banking group and wealth management, told The Straits Times that the plan is to quadruple the number of mass affluent individual investors who can access the bank’s financial advice and solutions in its markets by 2026.