DBS to fill 150 tech roles through Hack2Hire initiative

DBS Bank will hire 150 people in technology roles through a programme that will test candidates' abilities.

The DBS Hack2Hire initiative aims to fill positions across 14 developer and engineering roles as the bank scales up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, as well as blockchain technologies.

"This will also contribute towards Singapore's effort to nurture a pipeline of talent in financial technology. Both fresh graduates and experienced professionals are invited to apply," Singapore's largest bank said yesterday.

Hack2Hire is in its fourth edition, after taking a hiatus last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates have until Oct 17 to apply to take part in an online challenge that will assess their programming and technical capabilities. This will be followed by a virtual hackathon on Oct 23 that will test their problem-solving skills.

Successful candidates will then be interviewed to see if they fit the bank's culture.

The latest recruitment comes on top of 140 job openings for women at the DBS Women in Tech virtual career fair, announced in May. At last year's inaugural edition of this career fair, more than 500 women applied for 50 job vacancies.

Ms Soh Siew Choo, DBS' group head of big data/AI and consumer banking technology, said: "With Covid-19 greatly accelerating the pace of digital adoption, it is now more important than ever to ensure that our digital offerings continue to stay ahead of our customers' needs... We are looking to uncover high-quality talent to join us as we shape the digital finance landscape."

Mr Michael Burchell-Davies, an engineering lead at DBS, joined the bank through its inaugural Hack2Hire in 2017 and has been involved in projects such as building infrastructure to deploy AI models across the bank.

"It is very satisfying to solve large engineering challenges while applying the latest and greatest technology practices," said the 31-year-old Singaporean.

DBS is also organising a virtual Hack2Hire Festival next month, which includes a series of talks on topics such as emerging technologies and the future of work and work spaces.

• Interested Hack2Hire applicants can visit https://www.dbs.com/hack2hire/sg/index.html for more information.