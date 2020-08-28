DBS, Singtel partner Fave on digital payments, cashback

Digital merchant Fave is joining forces with DBS Bank and Singtel Dash to offer payment options, it was announced yesterday.

DBS PayLah! and Singtel Dash users will be able to transact digitally by scanning SGQR codes at Fave-partnered merchants to receive instant cashback of up to 20 per cent, Fave said yesterday.

Scanning can be used at 12,000 or so food and beverage and retail outlets, including Luke's Lobster Rolls, Tim Ho Wan, Food Republic, Essensuals Hairdressing by Toni&Guy and Ippudo Ramen.

Fave said the consolidation and acceptance of e-payments will allow merchants to access payment reconciliation, customer insights and demographic data.

Mr Ng Aik-Phong, regional managing director of Fave Singapore and Malaysia, said: "We are enabling merchants to extend their loyalty and cashback beyond Fave's ecosystems to more Singaporeans via different mobile wallets, while concurrently offering more payment choices to all Singaporeans, regardless of what payment apps they use."

Mr Gilbert Chuah, head of mobile financial services at Singtel's International Group, noted that the company is glad to provide a "safe and more convenient option" with contactless payments, as customers' lifestyles become more digital amid the pandemic.

$20million

Cashback that Fave says its merchants have issued since last year through the FavePay loyalty programme.

