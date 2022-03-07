DBS sets up board sustainability committee

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - DBS has established a board sustainability committee (BSC) to provide added governance and oversight of material environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

In a statement on Monday (March 7), DBS said the move is a first by a Singapore bank.

Sustainability matters were previously overseen by DBS' board executive committee.

A BSC will allow for greater focus on its sustainability agenda which is one of the bank's key strategic imperatives, it added.

DBS' sustainability agenda spans over three pillars: responsible banking, responsible business practices and creating impact beyond banking.

ESG matters governed and overseen by the new BSC include the bank's sustainability strategies, goals and targets; climate-related matters; sustainability disclosures; stakeholder engagement; and governance on sustainability matters.

The committee is chaired by DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta, and its members comprise current DBS board members Chng Kai Fong, Judy Lee and Tham Sai Choy - all of whom have significant experience in sustainability matters, said the bank.

Highlighting the bank's commitment and effort to "driving the transition to a net-zero world", Mr Gupta said establishing a BSC was a timely move to oversee the "complex and extensive work being done as (the bank) further weaves ESG into the fabric of (its) business".

As of 9.47am, shares of DBS were trading 12 cents or 0.4 per cent lower at $32.48.