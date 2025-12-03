DBS said to hire Sarah Tsao from UBS to cover govt-linked companies like GIC, Temasek

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DBS is among Asia’s largest wealth managers and its biggest shareholder is Temasek.

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings has hired Sarah Tsao from UBS Group in a senior role, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Ms Tsao will join DBS to cover government-linked corporations in Singapore, encompassing state investors Temasek, GIC and their subsidiaries, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. She is due to start at Singapore’s biggest lender in early 2026, they said.

A DBS spokesperson confirmed Ms Tsao will be joining the bank. UBS declined to comment.

UBS only appointed Ms Tsao as head of global banking for Singapore in April. From July 2016 until then, she was the bank’s South-east Asia head of corporate finance in the investment banking division, her LinkedIn profile shows. Ms Tsao has also worked at Temasek, Goldman Sachs Group and ANZ Group Holdings.

DBS is among Asia’s largest wealth managers, alongside the likes of UBS and HSBC Holdings. The bank saw a double-digit rise in wealth management fees last quarter and assets under management hit a record.

Its biggest shareholder is Temasek, which is reorganising its $434 billion portfolio as part of an overhaul aimed at sharpening its focus. Its assets will be split into three key subsidiaries from April 1, one of which will focus on its Singapore-based portfolio companies. BLOOMBERG