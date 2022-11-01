Redefining the future of banking as a technology company

Building on its cloud capabilities, DBS has developed a suite of in-house solutions to further accelerate its cloud transformation. These include Evolve PavedCloud, a public cloud solution with built-in security controls that enable developers to deploy and manage applications securely and consistently, and Technology Marketplace, a self-service platform to help developers with platform visualisation and automation. These have increased DBS’ public cloud adoption by more than 16 times.

Building a future-ready technology workforce

As it doubles down on unleashing the benefits of emerging technologies for customers, DBS continues to strengthen its technology workforce. In January 2021, DBS launched its in-house Tech Academy to sharpen its capabilities in disciplines, including blockchain, AI/ML, cloud, cyber security and site reliability engineering. DBS also became the first bank in South-east Asia to launch a Distinguished Engineer Programme, which recognises technologists in the bank who have attained deep technical expertise and are accepted in the industry as eminent thought leaders of their domains.

DBS supports Singapore’s push to build a strong pipeline of local technology talent. It participates in a range of industry initiatives, including the Technology in Finance Immersion Programme and the TechSkills Accelerator, to help Singaporeans build lasting fintech careers. In October 2022, the bank established the DBS FinTech Apprenticeship Programme with Temasek Polytechnic and Nanyang Polytechnic to prepare polytechnic graduates for fintech roles.

Disrupting the financial industry as a technology leader

DBS continues to keep a close pulse on emerging technologies which could revolutionise banking. DBS recently announced a partnership with The Sandbox to demonstrate how the metaverse can be used as a force for good – making DBS the first bank in Singapore to announce a foray into the metaverse.

Today, DBS is recognised globally for its technological prowess, having been feted by Euromoney as the World’s Best Digital Bank thrice, in 2016, 2018 and 2021, Harvard Business Review as one of the world’s top 10 business transformations of the decade, and by Fast Company as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

"Our strategy of being digital to the core, embedding ourselves in the customer journey and operating with a start-up culture has transformed DBS into a force to be reckoned with in the technology arena," says Jimmy Ng, group chief information officer and head of technology & operations, DBS.

"With the world changing at a rapid clip, it is important that we continue to have the gumption to learn by doing. Just as we experimented with blockchain and AI while the technologies were nascent, we will pursue emerging fields such as 5G, the metaverse and digital twin technology to give us a first-mover’s advantage when use cases become clear."