DBS raises rates for Multiplier deposit account

DBS Bank raised interest rates for its flagship Multiplier deposit account yesterday, in a first across-the-board move by a local bank to offer customers higher returns on their regular savings amid the rising rate environment.

Singapore's largest lender increased rates for its Multiplier account by up to 0.8 percentage point, according to checks by The Straits Times yesterday morning.

With the bank's latest move, Multiplier customers can now earn a maximum of 3.5 per cent a year, up from 3 per cent previously, for balances of over $50,000 and up to $100,000.

UOB also increased rates on its One Account yesterday, but just for one new tier of balances and under a promotion that runs until the year end.

Customers can now earn 3 per cent interest on balances above $75,000 and up to $100,000 if they spend at least $500 on an eligible UOB card and credit their salaries via Giro. This is up from 0.05 per cent previously for all balances above $75,000.

DBS had cut its Multiplier interest rates three times during the Covid-19 pandemic, similar to moves by other local and global banks.

Its Multiplier account offers customers tiered interest rates on their account balances.

Rates are higher if customers transact in larger amounts with DBS, and in more eligible categories including DBS/POSB credit card spending, mortgage payments and investments.

To qualify for interest, customers must first credit an income stream to their Multiplier account and transact in at least one eligible category. An income stream is defined as salary, dividends or use of the Singapore Financial Data Exchange service to get a consolidated view of finances.

For example, if a customer credits an income stream and spends in one category for a total transaction value of at least $2,000 but less than $2,500 a month, the interest earned on the first $25,000 in the account is now 0.9 per cent a year, up from 0.4 per cent previously.

Rates have been raised by up to 0.6 percentage point for spending in two categories, and up to 0.8 percentage point for spending in three or more categories.

Mr Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore) at DBS, said rising inflation and expenses continue to put a strain on customers' finances and eat into their hard-earned savings.