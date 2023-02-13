DBS Q4 profit soars 69% to $2.34 billion amid higher interest rates; declares special dividend

SINGAPORE – DBS Group Holdings’ fourth-quarter earnings climbed to a new record as higher interest rates continued to boost its income and more than offset other declines due to volatility in financial markets.

Singapore’s largest lender’s net profit stood at $2.34 billion in the last quarter, jumping 69 per cent from $1.39 billion a year ago. It also blew past the $2.17 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Earnings for the full year surged by 20 per cent to $8.19 billion – also a new high.

The board has declared a final dividend of 42 cents a share for the fourth quarter, up from 36 cents a year ago, and a special dividend of 50 cents a share. This brings the total payout for the full year to $2 a share.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a statement that the substantial increase in dividends reflects the bank’s robust earnings profile and the strength of its capital position.

He sees interest rate increases moderating, but does not envisage rate cuts this year.

DBS maintained its guidance for mid-single-digit loan growth for 2023, and signalled that fee income is set to expand at a double-digit rate as China’s border reopening benefits the region.

“We expect confidence to return to markets in the coming year as interest rate increases ease and China reopens,” Mr Gupta said.

Still, he cautioned that there is a downside risk of five to seven basis points to the bank’s peak net interest margin guidance of 2.25 per cent because of outflows to Treasury bills, a stronger local currency and higher funding costs.

Its commercial book’s fourth-quarter net interest income soared 74 per cent year on year to $3.4 billion, bolstered by higher interest rates.

Net interest margin – a key gauge of banks’ profitability – rose 1 percentage point to 2.61 per cent, while loans grew 4 per cent in constant currency terms.

Loan growth for the year was moderated by a slight decline in the fourth quarter.

“While underlying loan demand remained healthy, some corporates shifted their borrowing to cheaper financing options or repaid opportunistic borrowing, and wealth management customers reduced margin loans,” said DBS.

It also wrote back, or restored to profit, $116 million of general allowances that it previously set aside for potential bad loans. This was due to transfers to non-performing assets, upgrades and repayments.

Mr Gupta said the bank had sufficient general provision buffers to cushion “idiosyncratic risks”.

Fourth-quarter net fee income fell 19 per cent from a year ago to $661 million due to lower wealth management and investment banking fees.

Other non-interest income rose 13 per cent from a year ago to $320 million from an increase in treasury customer sales.

Total treasury markets income improved 6 per cent from a low base a year ago to $204 million.

The segment’s net interest income stood at $181 million a year ago, but it recorded a loss of $125 million this time. However, its non-interest income rose 12 per cent to $329 million.

DBS, for the first time, separated its presentation of net interest income by its commercial book and treasury markets, adding that it did so to give more transparency of trends in its customer franchise.

The bank’s fourth-quarter earnings were up 5 per cent from the third quarter as higher net interest income and lower general allowances more than offset seasonally lower non-interest income.

Its results mark the start of earnings season for Singapore’s local lenders. UOB will report its earnings on Feb 23, and OCBC Bank on Feb 24.