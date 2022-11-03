DBS Q3 profit surges 32% to record $2.24 billion on rising interest rates

SINGAPORE – DBS Group Holdings posted on Thursday an increase in third-quarter earnings to a new record, with its net interest margin – a key gauge of a lender’s profitability – returning to pre-pandemic levels as interest rates surged.

Singapore’s largest bank’s net profit stood at $2.24 billion, up 32 per cent from a year ago and 23 per cent from the second quarter. The results easily beat the $1.87 billion forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

The board has declared a dividend of 36 cents a share for the third quarter, bringing the payout for the first nine months to $1.08 a share.

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said the bank maintained its business momentum, while asset quality was resilient and the “inherent value of our deposit franchise was more fully realised”.

Net interest income for the third quarter rose 44 per cent year on year to $3.02 billion on higher interest rates and growth in loans.

DBS’ net interest margin (NIM) soared 47 basis points year on year to 1.9 per cent.

The bank expects NIM to reach around 2.25 per cent by mid-2023, assuming that the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate – the federal funds rate – peaks at 4.75 per cent. The United States central bank has been on a rate hike spree in an effort to dampen red-hot inflation.

Excluding trade loans, DBS’ loans increased by $7 billion, or 2 per cent in constant currency terms, from the second to third quarter.

Growth in non-trade corporate loans and mortgages was faster than in the first two quarters, said Mr Gupta.

Non-trade corporate loans grew $8 billion or 3 per cent, with broad-based growth across the region, while housing loan growth also picked up, rising $1 billion or 2 per cent.

These gains were moderated by a decline of $5 billion or 10 per cent as the bank did not replace maturing lower-margin trade loans due to unattractive pricing. Including trade loans, overall loans rose to $429 billion.

Loans grew by 6 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago. But the bank’s gains from rising loans and interest rates were moderated by lower fee income amid weak financial market conditions.

Fee income slid 13 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a year ago, as lower wealth management and investment banking fees more than offset increases in card and loan-related fees.

Other non-interest income rose 32 per cent from a year ago to $753 million owing to treasury market, treasury customer income and investment gains.

Asset quality continued to be resilient, said DBS, which saw its non-performing loan ratio improve to 1.2 per cent from 1.5 per cent a year ago.

The bank, however, set aside more general allowances for potential bad loans, at $153 million. It wrote back, or restored to profit, $138 million in general allowances in the same period last year.

Smaller peer UOB last week also turned in a record set of results for the third quarter as its lending income was boosted by higher interest rates. Its net profit for the third quarter jumped 34 per cent year on year to $1.4 billion, topping analysts’ expectations.