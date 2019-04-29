DBS Q1 profit up 9% to $1.65b, beating estimates on rise in lending income

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - DBS Group Holdings' first-quarter profit unexpectedly rose as interest income made up for declines in wealth, investment banking and brokerage fees.

Net income climbed 9 per cent to $1.65 billion in the three months ended March 31, from $1.51 billion a year ago, the Singapore-based bank said Monday (April 29). That compared with the $1.48 billion average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The increase in lending income stems from rising domestic interest rates, which analysts expect will also benefit smaller rivals United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp when they report results in coming days.

The boost from rising rates may start to fade later this year following the US Federal Reserve's dovish tilt, leaving Singapore banks more reliant on fee income.

DBS's weak results in wealth management contrast with solid performances by Swiss private banking titans UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group. The lender reported a 5 per cent drop in fees from servicing the rich, to $315 million.