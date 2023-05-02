DBS Q1 profit jumps 43% to $2.57 billion; dividend of 42 cents declared

SINGAPORE – DBS Group Holdings on Tuesday posted first-quarter earnings that were buoyed by higher interest rates, even as it set aside more allowances for potential bad loans and said that profit margins from high interest rates have peaked.

The net profit of Singapore and South-east Asia’s largest lender hit a record $2.57 billion in the first quarter, up 43 per cent from a year ago and topping the $2.01 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Return on equity – a measure of how efficiently a company generates its profits – stood at 18.6 per cent and was also a new record.

Its board declared a dividend of 42 cents a share for the first quarter, which is an increase from 36 cents a year ago.

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said in a bourse filing that business momentum is expected to remain healthy with “some pockets of moderation”.

The bank’s corporate loan growth was led by Singapore real estate acquisition financing, as well as recovery in fee income and strong net new money inflows.

Its commercial book’s first-quarter net interest income jumped 69 per cent year on year to $3.38 billion, boosted by higher interest rates. Net interest margin (NIM) – a key gauge of a lender’s profitability – rose 104 basis points to 2.69 per cent for its commercial book. Loans grew 3 per cent or $11 billion to $417 billion.

Mr Gupta said NIM likely peaked in the first quarter due to repricing on deposits and its assets. The decline in NIM is likely to be gradual, with the full-year margin forecast at 2.05 to 2.1 per cent.

He expects loan growth to come in at 3 to 5 per cent this year, compared with his previous forecast for mid-single-digit growth.

Housing loan bookings have recovered but might see some impact from the government’s latest cooling measures in April, said Mr Gupta, adding that wealth management customers are not increasing leverage.

Meanwhile, net fee income from the commercial book fell 4 per cent from a year ago to $851 million. Wealth management fees plunged 11 per cent due to last year’s high base effect.

However, Mr Gupta noted that fee income rose in February and March, compared with the same months in 2022, reversing year-long declines.

Wealth management fees were stable in February and March compared with a year ago. Card fees grew 21 per cent from higher spending, including for travel, while investment banking fees rose 2 per cent.