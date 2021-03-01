DBS names Raof Latiff as new country head for Malaysia

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank has appointed a new Malaysia country head to take over from Mr Jeffrey Ling, who will be retiring from the role.

Mr Abdul Raof Latiff will take over the reins from June 1.

Besides his new country management responsibilities, Mr Latiff will continue to oversee DBS' institutional banking ecosystems and strategic platform partnerships.

Mr Latiff is currently DBS' group head of digital for institutional banking and group head of global transaction services product management - a position he hands over to Mr Lim Soon Chong.

Mr Lim was appointed to this role from Jan 1 to allow for a smooth transition, said DBS. He will helm the digital, cash and trade product agendas of DBS' institutional banking group.

During his 15-year career at DBS, Mr Lim has taken on assignments across consumer, wealth, risk management and corporate treasury spaces. He was also previously DBS' group head of investment products and advisory for the consumer banking and wealth franchise.

Meanwhile, Mr Ling, who has been with DBS since 1995, will stay on as a senior adviser to help continue engaging DBS' key clients in Malaysia. "(He) has been integral in transforming DBS Malaysia from a small- and medium-cap focused business into a large corporate franchise covering sovereign wealth funds, privately owned conglomerates and government-linked corporations," said DBS.

Mr Latiff joined DBS in 2017 and helped to develop and drive digital transformation of the bank's institutional banking franchise.

He previously held several senior regional positions at global banks, including Citigroup, JP Morgan and HSBC. He has more than 25 years of banking experience in areas such as transaction banking, foreign exchange and treasury functions.

Ms Tan Su Shan, DBS' group head of institutional banking, said: "The new appointments reflect our commitment to groom talent from within, and enable us to continue to provide more development opportunities to our senior team across the region."