DBS joins UOB and OCBC in raising home loan rates

Singapore's largest lender DBS Bank has raised the rates on all its home loan packages as of Tuesday night.
The bank also scrapped its five-year fixed rate package for Housing Board flat buyers, which used to offer loans at 2.05 per cent.
