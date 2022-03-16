DBS appoints veteran Ginger Cheng as new country CEO for China

Ms Ginger Cheng will take over as CEO of DBS China from Mr Neil Ge from April 1. PHOTO: ST FILE
Tan Nai Lun
Updated
Published
36 min ago

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - DBS Bank has appointed one of its veteran bankers, Ms Ginger Cheng, as new country chief executive officer for its China operations, the bank said on Wednesday (March 16).

Ms Cheng, who will be appointed effective from April 1, subject to regulatory approval, is currently deputy CEO of DBS China and head of DBS' institutional banking group (IBG) there.

She takes over the role from Mr Neil Ge, who will be retiring from the bank at the end of June. Ms Cheng will also be part of DBS' group management committee upon appointment.

Ms Cheng has spent 20 years at DBS, having first joined syndicated finance at DBS Hong Kong in 2001. She has held progressively senior roles in IBG in both Hong Kong and China, and helped grow the bank's IBG business in China.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said it is testament to the bank's "deep bench strength and commitment to grooming talent" that it is able to appoint a successor to Mr Ge from internal candidates.

"I am particularly delighted that we will further add to DBS' already strong set of female leaders in top management," he added.

Shares of DBS closed at $33.89 on Tuesday, up 73 cents or 2.2 per cent.

More On This Topic
DBS, OCBC tap China’s Wealth Management Connect scheme to expand in Greater Bay Area
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's 2021 salary jumps 48% to $13.6 million

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top