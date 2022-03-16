DBS appoints veteran Ginger Cheng as new country CEO for China

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - DBS Bank has appointed one of its veteran bankers, Ms Ginger Cheng, as new country chief executive officer for its China operations, the bank said on Wednesday (March 16).

Ms Cheng, who will be appointed effective from April 1, subject to regulatory approval, is currently deputy CEO of DBS China and head of DBS' institutional banking group (IBG) there.

She takes over the role from Mr Neil Ge, who will be retiring from the bank at the end of June. Ms Cheng will also be part of DBS' group management committee upon appointment.

Ms Cheng has spent 20 years at DBS, having first joined syndicated finance at DBS Hong Kong in 2001. She has held progressively senior roles in IBG in both Hong Kong and China, and helped grow the bank's IBG business in China.

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said it is testament to the bank's "deep bench strength and commitment to grooming talent" that it is able to appoint a successor to Mr Ge from internal candidates.

"I am particularly delighted that we will further add to DBS' already strong set of female leaders in top management," he added.

Shares of DBS closed at $33.89 on Tuesday, up 73 cents or 2.2 per cent.