DBS apologises for ‘embarrassing’ service outage, sets up special committee to look into incident

SINGAPORE – DBS Bank has apologised to its shareholders and customers for disruptions to its digital banking services.

Singapore’s largest bank said during its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday that it will also set up a special board committee to look into the cause of the disruptions, which left many of its customers unable to carry out their online banking activities on Wednesday.

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said the disruption, the second incident in 16 months, has been “sobering” for DBS.

“As such a well known digital and technology bank, this embarrasses us. We are committed to doing better,” he said.

“Ensuring uninterrupted digital banking services 24/7 has been our key priority. Unfortunately, we fell short of it and are truly sorry,” he said during the AGM, which saw DBS chairman Peter Seah bowing to shareholders to show his regret at the incident.

Customers of Singapore’s largest bank were unable to access DBS digibank online and mobile services, as well as the popular PayLah app and investment platform DBS Vickers from early Wednesday morning. The disruption lasted until about 5.30pm, said the bank on Friday.

Mr Gupta said that after a previous incident in 2021, the bank had worked with independent experts to strengthen its recovery protocols, shore up its engineering team and better understand its third-party systems.

“But unfortunately, it was not enough,” he said, adding that only 40 to 50 per cent of its customers could access its online services on Wednesday.

He added that the bank decided to carry out the next stage of its recovery protocols after lunchtime. This involved firing up a backup server – a process that took nearly two hours and involved “a complete downtime”.

The digital services started recovering at 4pm and the bank fully restored them around 5.30pm.