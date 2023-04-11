Customers more satisfied with finance sector, less willing to use new digital banks: SMU study

SINGAPORE – Customer satisfaction with the finance sector in the Republic has increased amid steps by banks to boost their online banking security, while there is less interest in newcomer digital banks.

These findings were part of a national study on customer satisfaction released on Tuesday that the Singapore Management University’s Institute of Service Excellence (ISE) conducts quarterly and annually.

The Customer Satisfaction Index of Singapore measures satisfaction across six key sectors in the service industry, including tourism, retail, land transport, and food and beverage.

The finance sector’s score improved by 0.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, rising to 75.5 points out of a possible 100.

A total of 4,700 local consumers were surveyed between October 2022 and January regarding the finance and insurance sectors.

Within the finance sector, the banks sub-sector scored 75.6 points, up by 1 per cent year on year, while the credit cards sub-sector scored 73.8 points, a 0.9 per cent increase.

However, e-payment apps fell by 1.8 per cent, scoring 75.6 points.

Among the banks, DBS led in customer satisfaction with 75.9 points. It was trailed by Citibank with 75.1 points, and OCBC and UOB, which both scored 75 points.

The survey found that customer perceptions of quality were driven by considerations of whether banks had their best interests at heart, and whether products and services were available when they wanted them.

ISE executive director Neeta Lachmandas said on Tuesday that steps recently taken by financial institutions to boost digital banking security have resulted in positive sentiment among customers.

For example, Singapore banks in 2022 removed clickable links in SMSes and rolled out an emergency self-service “kill switch” that lets customers freeze their accounts.

These were part of industrywide measures introduced after a spate of SMS phishing scams targeted bank customers.

However, banks will need to continue to show that they put their customers’ best interests at heart amid issues such as digital disruptions, said Ms Lachmandas.

DBS in March set up a special board committee to investigate a disruption that left customers unable to access digital banking services. It was the bank’s second incident in 16 months.

Ms Lachmandas said these incidents are part and parcel of the shift towards digital banking.

“As long as the banks respond in a very serious way, and they communicate well with their customers, and customers feel that their best interests are being put in the centre, then we should expect to see that the banks will continue to do well,” she told The Straits Times.