Crypto exchange FTX wins licence, plans regional HQ in Dubai

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, says it has received a virtual-asset licence in Dubai and will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

FTX Europe, a division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchor tenants in the Dubai World Trade Centre. The firm will offer "complex crypto-derivatives products with centralised counterparty clearing to institutional markets", FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement.

Binance also has a crypto licence in Dubai under the same programme, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The United Arab Emirates is seeking to attract some of the world's biggest crypto and fintech companies. The UAE is the third-largest crypto market in the region, trailing Turkey and Lebanon, according to data compiled by Chainalysis as at June 2021.

"The certainty and credibility that Dubai assures in its adherence to these commitments allow FTX to safely pursue its overall strategy of scaling towards becoming the first virtual-asset service provider to enter global markets in a fully regulated manner," Mr Patrick Gruhn, head of FTX Europe, said in the statement.

FTX reached US$32 billion (S$43.7 billion) valuation after raising US$400 million in a Series C funding round announced in January.

Founded nearly three years ago, FTX has become one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, in part through marketing such as a Super Bowl ad. It is pushing to gain institutional clients through a new unit.